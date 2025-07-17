Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Opinions on Q2 2025 Preliminary Results

Recent discussions on X about Pagaya Technologies (PGY) have been ignited by the company's announcement of preliminary second-quarter results for 2025, which appear to have exceeded expectations. Many users on the platform are highlighting the fintech firm's strong performance, with some pointing to significant upward revisions in price targets by analysts as a sign of growing confidence in the company's AI-driven financial solutions. The buzz also includes speculation about potential future upgrades and comparisons to industry peers, driving a lively conversation around the stock's trajectory.

Additionally, posts on X reflect a sense of optimism about Pagaya's strategic moves to optimize its balance sheet and reduce capital costs, as mentioned in the context of the recent earnings update. Some participants in the discussion are drawing parallels with other fintech companies, suggesting that Pagaya could see substantial growth if it aligns with industry valuation multiples. This wave of interest underscores the market's keen focus on how Pagaya positions itself for sustained profitability in a competitive landscape.

Pagaya Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Pagaya Technologies insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 904,247 shares for an estimated $14,826,336 .

. YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 904,247 shares for an estimated $14,822,822 .

. TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 126,114 shares for an estimated $2,084,124 .

. SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 73,799 shares for an estimated $1,114,997 .

. EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,322 shares for an estimated $633,301.

Pagaya Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of Pagaya Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Pagaya Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

Pagaya Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $25.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Scharf from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $26.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 02/13/2025

