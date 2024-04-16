Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) standing at $9.86, reflecting a -1.6% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.52% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 166.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $229.45 million, up 22.94% from the year-ago period.

PGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $964.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +308.33% and +21.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.73% higher within the past month. As of now, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.1.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

