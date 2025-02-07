Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Surges 5.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $11.07. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Pagaya retained its rally for the fourth straight day, driven by its strength as a product-focused technology provider leveraging AI-powered solutions and data science to enhance financial outcomes for institutions, customers and investors. The company emphasizes expanding its lending network, optimizing credit evaluation processes and scaling a robust data ecosystem. Growth strategies include onboarding enterprise lenders, deepening partner relationships, and expanding into new markets and products while focusing on capital efficiency and innovation.

The price rise of Pagaya on Feb. 6 can be attributed to its announcement of a forward flow agreement with Blue Owl Capital to purchase consumer loans of up to $2.4 billion via the PGY network over 24 months. This complements Pagaya’s ABS program, enhancing its capital-efficient funding strategy.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $264.96 million, up 21.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Pagaya Technologies Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 22.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PGY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% higher at $14.20. NRDS has returned -1.1% in the past month.

For NerdWallet, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.01. This represents a change of +133.3% from what the company reported a year ago. NerdWallet, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.