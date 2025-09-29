Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) closed the most recent trading day at $31.76, moving -8.31% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

The stock of company has fallen by 6.07% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.65, showcasing a 47.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $339 million, up 31.79% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of +219.28% and +28.37%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.97 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.