Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) closed the most recent trading day at $31.47, moving -2.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

The company's stock has climbed by 65.04% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.69, showcasing a 590% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $322.55 million, indicating a 28.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +202.41% and +23.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.6% upward. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.78.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

