Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) ended the recent trading session at $20.77, demonstrating a -4.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.91%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.37% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 0.45% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 9, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 341.18%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $348.35 million, reflecting a 24.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.1 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, signifying shifts of +273.49% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.76, which means Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

