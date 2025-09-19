Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) closed at $42.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.45% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.72%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 47.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.48%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 47.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $339 million, up 31.79% from the prior-year quarter.

PGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +219.28% and +28.37%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.56.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.