Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Moves 1.07%: What You Should Know

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) closed at $29.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The company's stock has dropped by 30% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 10, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $339 million, up 31.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +219.28% and +28.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% lower. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.25.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

