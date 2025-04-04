Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) ending at $9.60, denoting a -0.47% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.98%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 5.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $285.33 million, up 20.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.73 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +108.43% and +18.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pagaya Technologies Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.11 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.