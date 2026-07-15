Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) was down 1.7% at $17.96. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

The company's stock has climbed by 17.04% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.71, showcasing a 10.94% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $358.15 million, indicating a 9.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.23 per share and a revenue of $1.48 billion, signifying shifts of -2.42% and +13.68%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.66. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.03.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.