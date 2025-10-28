Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) closed at $28.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.66% lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 10, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 40.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $339 million, indicating a 31.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, representing changes of +219.28% and +28.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.3 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.