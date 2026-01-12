Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) closed at $24.74, marking a -4.96% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.67% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 9, 2026. On that day, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 341.18%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $348.35 million, reflecting a 24.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.1 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating changes of +273.49% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.84, which means Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

