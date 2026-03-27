Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) closed the most recent trading day at $11.17, moving -6.21% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 8%, and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 28.99% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $320.85 million, showing a 10.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.87 per share and a revenue of $1.49 billion, signifying shifts of -13.29% and +14.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Pagaya Technologies Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.15. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.94.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.