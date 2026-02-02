Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) was up +1.75% at $19.73. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 9, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.75, showcasing a 341.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $348.35 million, indicating a 24.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.1 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, representing changes of +273.49% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.7, which means Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

