Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (PGY) Price Target Increased by 24.54% to 2.31

The average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (NASDAQ:PGY) has been revised to 2.31 / share. This is an increase of 24.54% from the prior estimate of 1.86 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.08% from the latest reported closing price of 2.66 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.61%, a decrease of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 220,182K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 holds 98,109K shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Tiger Global Management holds 43,631K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,001K shares, representing a decrease of 44.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 57.70% over the last quarter.
Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 42,716K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,002K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 16.52% over the last quarter.
EJF Capital holds 15,712K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,862K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 2.60% over the last quarter.
Whale Rock Capital Management holds 7,571K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
