Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is one of 869 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGY's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PGY has returned 306% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 12.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

ACNB (ACNB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.7%.

For ACNB, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 93 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.7% this year, meaning that PGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ACNB falls under the Banks - Southwest industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pagaya Technologies Ltd. and ACNB as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

