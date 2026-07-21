Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) was up +2.28% at $17.48. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.89% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.74%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.25% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 10.94% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $358.15 million, up 9.73% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion, indicating changes of -2.42% and +13.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.75, so one might conclude that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.