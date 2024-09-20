Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) reached $12.33, with a -1.75% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $253.96 million, indicating a 26.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.86 per share and a revenue of $1.02 billion, signifying shifts of +258.33% and +28.9%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.09.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

