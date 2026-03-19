Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) closed at $11.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.51% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 6.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.99%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $320.85 million, indicating a 10.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.87 per share and a revenue of $1.49 billion, demonstrating changes of -13.29% and +14.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.75. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.18 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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