Pagaya Technologies Confirms Evangelos Perros As CFO

February 20, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - AI company Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) announced Tuesday that Evangelos Perros has been named as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Perros, who has served as the Company's Interim CFO since November 2023, was previously the company's Deputy CFO and Head of Strategic Finance since joining Pagaya in 2021.

As both Deputy CFO and then Interim CFO, he has led the finance organization, including the Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategy functions. With over 25 years of industry experience, Perros has held leadership roles across a number of top-tier financial institutions.

Prior to joining Pagaya, Perros served as Managing Director and Head of Business Planning & Analysis at Apollo Global Management and held a number of leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as Managing Director and Head of COO Financial Analytics & Strategic Expense Management, and as an Investment Banker in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

