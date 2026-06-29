Is Pagaya Technologies a Buy After Its CEO Bought 16,230 Shares?

Key Points

16,230 shares acquired, representing a transaction value of approximately $250,000 at around $15.43 per share as of June 24, 2026.

Direct holdings in Common Stock remained at zero after the transaction, with no change to indirect ownership.

No indirect or derivative participation was disclosed; all activity pertained to direct ownership of Common Stock.

10 stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies ›

Chief Executive Officer Gal Krubiner reported the purchase of 16,230 shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) in an open-market transaction on June 24, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 16,230 Transaction value $250,468 Post-transaction shares (direct) 555,906

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.43)

Key questions

How does this purchase affect Krubiner's direct and overall economic exposure to Pagaya Technologies Ltd?

This open-market purchase raised Krubiner's direct holdings in class A ordinary stock to 555,906 shares.

This open-market purchase raised Krubiner's direct holdings in class A ordinary stock to 555,906 shares. Was there any use of derivative instruments or indirect ownership vehicles in this transaction?

No indirect entities or derivative securities are referenced in the transaction; all activity was confined to direct ownership of Common Stock.

No indirect entities or derivative securities are referenced in the transaction; all activity was confined to direct ownership of Common Stock. How does the transaction price compare to recent market levels?

The purchase occurred at around $15.43 per share, which was approximately 1.5% above the June 24, 2026 market close of $15.20, and is also below the current price of $15.87 as of June 27, 2026.

The purchase occurred at around $15.43 per share, which was approximately 1.5% above the June 24, 2026 market close of $15.20, and is also below the current price of $15.87 as of June 27, 2026. Does this activity represent a change from Krubiner's prior trading patterns?

Based on available historical data, Krubiner's transactions over the past two years have not resulted in a net change in direct shareholdings, indicating a pattern of short-term position resets rather than sustained accumulation or disposition.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/24/26) $16.12 Market capitalization $1.32 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.28 billion Net income (TTM) $93 million

Company snapshot

Develops proprietary AI-driven software platforms that enable partners to originate loans and financial assets across multiple verticals, including personal lending and auto finance.

Operates a B2B platform model, providing technology solutions to financial institutions and fintech partners, leveraging its infrastructure.

Serves a diverse client base of fintech companies, traditional banks, auto finance providers, and brokers seeking advanced credit and asset origination solutions.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is a technology-driven financial infrastructure provider specializing in AI-powered asset origination solutions. With a scalable platform and a presence across Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands, the company leverages advanced analytics to help partners expand lending capabilities and manage risk. Its focus on proprietary technology and deep integration with financial partners positions Pagaya as a differentiated player in the software infrastructure segment for financial services.

What this transaction means for investors

Insiders have millions of reasons to sell their stock, but they usually don’t buy unless they feel the price is about to go up. Krubiner’s purchase of over half a million shares on the open market signals confidence that his company’s stock price is about to rise.

Repackaging personal loans and auto loans into asset-backed securities (ABS) appears to be a strong business for Pagaya. On June 15, the company announced an upsized $800 million sale of personal loans bundled into an ABS with an AAA rating. It was the company’s fourth ABS transaction of the year.

Since 2018, Pagaya has completed $40 billion in ABS sales. It appears the pace of ABS sales is accelerating. The company already recorded over $5.5 billion in ABS sales in the first half of 2026.

Also in June, Pagaya expanded its partnership with Upgrade, Inc. to include a new asset class. Instead of personal loans, Pagaya will help facilitate origination of buy now pay later solutions at the point of sale.

Should you buy stock in Pagaya Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Pagaya Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pagaya Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 29, 2026.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pagaya Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.