Pagaya Tech Appoints Leung As COO

(RTTNews) - Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) announced on Monday the appointment of Ralph Leung as chief operating officer and chief commercial officer.

Leung will oversee Pagaya's capital markets operations, monetization strategies, and AI-driven research functions.

Leung brings over 25 years of experience, having most recently served as CFO for Achieve, a fintech company specializing in digital personal finance.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $12.00, down 11.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.