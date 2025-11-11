Is Pagaya Stock's Low Valuation a Bargain or a Warning Sign?

The Pagaya Technologies PGY stock is currently undervalued in terms of its price/sales (P/S) ratio when compared with its peers. While making investment decisions, investors mostly look at a company’s valuation. Specifically, value investors try to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts compared with fair value.



Such investors sometimes prefer to look at a company’s P/S ratio because this metric considers sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings. In the case of PGY, which is one of the most compelling fintech companies in today’s market, the stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 1.37X, below the industry average of 3.19X.



Also, as you can see in the chart below, PGY’s current P/S ratio is somewhat lower than its high over the past three years, which suggests some level of undervalued trading compared with historical norms.

PGY P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pagaya’s valuation also compares favorably to its close competitors, Upstart Holdings UPST and Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT. Upstart is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 3.24X, while Virtu Financial has a P/S (F12M) of 2.87X.



Thus, Pagaya seems like an attractive investment option now if we consider its P/S ratio. Its low valuation reflects that it is currently trading at a discount and, hence, has the potential for significant gains when the market recognizes its true worth.



However, before making any investment decision, it is better to have a look at the company’s fundamentals and growth prospects.

Key Factors Supporting Pagaya

Diversified & Resilient Business Model: PGY’s core strength lies in its resilient and adaptable business model. The company has continuously been expanding beyond its original focus on personal loans, moving into auto lending and point-of-sale financing. This diversification reduces exposure to cyclical risks in any single loan category, making the business more stable across economic cycles.



Parallel to this, Pagaya has built a robust network of more than 135 institutional funding partners to support the sale of its asset-backed securities (ABS). The company leverages forward flow agreements — structured financing arrangements in which institutional investors commit to purchasing future loan originations from Pagaya’s banking partners. These agreements offer a critical alternative funding source if ABS markets face disruptions during market stress.



PGY has a competitive edge in its proprietary data and product suite. One standout offering is its pre-screen solution, which enables banks and lenders to present pre-approved loan offers to existing customers without requiring a formal application.



By analyzing the lender’s customer base and identifying qualified borrowers proactively, the company helps financial institutions deepen customer relationships and expand credit access with minimal incremental marketing spend. This marks an evolution in its value proposition from driving market share gains for partners to enhancing their share of wallet with existing customers.



Lean Balance Sheet: Pagaya operates a capital-efficient model that largely avoids holding loans on its balance sheet, significantly reducing its exposure to credit risk and market volatility. This is made possible through the company’s robust network of institutional funding partners and a focus on issuing ABS.



The capital raised in advance is held in trust and deployed only when a lending partner originates a loan through Pagaya’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven network. At that point, the loan is immediately acquired by a pre-committed funding source, either through an ABS vehicle or a forward flow agreement. As a result, most loans never reside on Pagaya’s balance sheet or only do so briefly before being transferred.



This off-balance-sheet model has proven particularly effective during periods of elevated interest rates and market stress, such as from 2021 through 2023. By minimizing credit exposure and avoiding significant loan write-downs, Pagaya has maintained its financial flexibility in turbulent environments.



PGY appears to rely heavily on forward flow agreements. These contracts provide a reliable and predictable source of capital, helping the company maintain liquidity even amid tightening credit markets and rising inflation.

Analyzing PGY’s Price Performance

Pagaya has performed remarkably well this year. The company recorded three consecutive quarters of positive GAAP net income, representing a dramatic turnaround from the substantial losses experienced in the previous years.



Its robust results have been driven by strong network volume growth, improved monetization, better operating leverage and solid credit discipline, supported by an improvement in capital structure. Moreover, PGY was able to move into profitability as it avoided overexposure to credit risk and controlled expenses efficiently.



So far in 2025, the PGY stock has skyrocketed 196.9%, outperforming the industry and the S&P 500 Index. The company’s performance has also been better than that of Upstart and Virtu Financial.



Upstart shares have lost 37.3% and the VIRT stock has appreciated only 0.8% year to date.

PGY’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Approach the Pagaya Stock?

Given its strong year-to-date performance, resilient business model and capital-efficient funding strategy, PGY stands out in the fintech space. Its AI-driven platform, diversified revenue streams and reliance on forward flow agreements shield it from market volatility and credit risks.



Moreover, the stock trades at a discount relative to peers like UPST and Virtu Financial, making its valuation attractive.



However, the company has been witnessing a persistent increase in expenses over the past few years. Over the last three years (2021-2024), total costs and operating expenses increased at a compound annual growth rate of 26.2%. The uptrend continued in the first nine months of 2025. The rise has mainly been because of elevated production costs.



Since production costs are highly correlated to the company’s network volume, the metric is anticipated to keep increasing in the near term as the value of the company’s assets originated by its partners with the assistance of AI and with respect to single-family rental operations grow. Thus, rising expenses will hurt PGY’s bottom-line growth to an extent.



Moreover, analysts do not seem optimistic regarding PGY’s earnings growth potential. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pagaya’s 2025 and 2026 earnings has been unchanged at $2.65 and $3.40, respectively.

PGY’s Earnings Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thus, while the Pagaya stock is an attractive pick for investors seeking exposure to a high-growth, tech-enabled lender with solid fundamentals, investors must exercise caution and should not rush to buy the stock now. Rising expenses, which may hurt profitability, is a major near-term headwind. Also, analysts’ neutral stance toward the stock raises an alarm.



Yet, those who already own the PGY stock in their portfolio can hold on to it because it is less likely to disappoint over the long term.



At present, Pagaya carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.