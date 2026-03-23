Pagaya Explained: How Its AI Credit Network Makes Money

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY sits at the intersection of consumer lending and capital markets. It uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to help lenders make better credit decisions and help capital providers pursue better risk-adjusted outcomes.



The company’s recent story is also about execution. Pagaya has leaned into stronger monetization and tighter cost discipline while managing a cautious macro stance that can pressure near-term volumes.

What PGY Actually Does

In practice, Pagaya’s platform connects lenders with institutional investors. Lenders use PGY’s tools to expand approval rates and improve pricing decisions, while institutional partners provide funding across consumer credit asset classes. The company’s AI ingests large volumes of real-time and historical data to inform approvals and pricing.

PGY’s Asset-Light Model and Fee-Driven Revenue

Pagaya runs an asset-light balance sheet model. It originates and structures loans through partners, then sells most of the credit exposure to institutional investors. That structure reduces capital intensity and balance-sheet risk, enabling the company to scale while generating revenue primarily through fees rather than holding loans.



Funding can come through multiple channels, including funds managed or advised by Pagaya or its affiliates, securitizations sponsored or administered by Pagaya or its affiliates, and third-party special purpose vehicles under forward-flow arrangements. This capital-efficiency layer is a central part of the model because it supports scale while keeping credit exposure largely off the balance sheet.

Pagaya’s Product Stack Across the Lending Lifecycle

Pagaya pairs fee-generating technology solutions with funding and risk-management capabilities. The platform’s product-led, plug-and-play tools are positioned to serve partners across the lending lifecycle.



Three tools highlighted are Direct Marketing Engine, Affiliate Optimizer, and FastPass. Together, they support marketing, underwriting, and decisioning workflows for partners. The company’s recent execution underscores how these tools can deepen engagement: in fourth-quarter 2025, Direct Marketing Engine progressed from tests to scaling with several large partners, and Affiliate Optimizer launched with LendingClub Corporation LC on Credit Karma and is expanding to Experian Activate.

PGY’s Expansion Beyond Personal Loans

Pagaya started in personal loans and expanded into auto, point-of-sale (POS) financing, and single-family rental. That expansion matters because it broadens the platform’s addressable market and creates multiple pathways for partner adoption beyond a single product category.



Operationally, the mix shift is already visible in network activity. In fourth-quarter 2025, personal loans were about two-thirds of network volume, while auto and POS reached 19% and 16% of volume, respectively. Those contributions also reflected sharp year-over-year growth in those categories, supporting the platform’s push beyond its original personal loan base.

Pagaya’s Network Scale and Data Advantage

Scale is a core asset for any data-driven credit platform. Since inception, Pagaya’s network has processed more than $3.6 trillion in loan applications across consumer credit asset classes.



That breadth can matter because larger and more diverse application flow can help an AI system learn across credit cycles, lender types, and product categories. For lenders, that can translate into more informed approval and pricing decisions. For institutional funding partners, it supports the underwriting and risk-management processes that sit behind securitization and forward-flow structures.

PGY’s Revenue Trajectory and 2025 Growth

Pagaya’s financial trajectory shows improving monetization and operating leverage. In 2025, total revenue and other income was $1.3 billion, up 26% from $1 billion in 2024.



The company’s earnings profile also improved as revenue growth outpaced expense growth, helping margins expand and turning prior losses into positive net income. Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply in 2025, up 76.3% year over year, consistent with a platform model that can scale efficiently as utilization increases.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Quote

Fourth-quarter 2025 results reinforced that trend. Total revenue and other income was $335 million, up 20% year over year, while GAAP net income was $34.3 million versus a $237.9 million net loss in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA rose 53% to $98.1 million, with margin expanding to 29.3%.

What to Watch for PGY in 2026

The key swing factor is volume cadence versus risk posture. Management embedded a conservative macro stance into 2026 and deliberately reduced loan production in late 2025 by about $100–$150 million per month, carrying that lower run-rate into early 2026. First-quarter 2026 network volume is guided to $2.5-$2.7 billion, with measured growth thereafter.



The offset is the expectation for ramps later in 2026 as partner onboarding and multiproduct penetration deepen. Management plans to onboard 7-8 new partners by the end of second-quarter 2026 and expects revenue growth to outpace volume in 2026 as revenue per application rises with broader product adoption.



In the broader space, LendingClub and Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST highlight how differently consumer credit platforms can be positioned, with LC carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and UPST a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



PGY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting the need for cleaner execution through the early-2026 volume reset and a stronger back-half ramp.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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