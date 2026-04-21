Pagaya and Embedded Credit: Why POS Growth Could Accelerate

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY is leaning into embedded credit at a time when lenders and distribution partners want faster decisions, better approvals, and tighter risk controls. The company’s platform pairs fee-based underwriting and marketing tools with capital-efficiency capabilities that help partners scale.



With point-of-sale (POS) financing and other embedded-credit workflows gaining traction, the setup is increasingly about expanding Pagaya’s network footprint and raising revenue per application rather than simply chasing raw volume.

PGY’s Embedded Credit Tailwinds Are Getting Tangible

Pagaya’s platform was built to connect lenders and institutional investors, using proprietary artificial intelligence to improve credit decisioning and capital allocation across consumer finance. That approach matters in embedded credit because partners can plug in decisioning and distribution capabilities across the lending lifecycle without rebuilding their own stacks.



PGY started in personal loans and has expanded into auto and POS, which broadens its opportunity set as embedded credit becomes a more common way to originate consumer lending at the point of demand. Rising adoption of embedded credit and POS financing is positioned as a driver that can expand the addressable partner network and deepen engagement over time, particularly as additional products get adopted across existing relationships.

Pagaya’s Mix Shift Shows POS and Auto Scaling

The clearest proof point is in the network mix. In fourth-quarter 2025, POS and auto reached record contributions of 16% and 19% of network volume, respectively. This performance highlighted breadth beyond personal loans, which still constitutes about two-thirds of volume.



This shift also speaks to durability. A broader mix can reduce dependence on any single product category, and it creates more surfaces for partner expansion. Sustained progress depends on whether more partners add more programs, and whether the company can keep expanding product breadth while maintaining credit discipline.

PGY’s Multiproduct Push Aims To Raise Revenue per App

Management is focused on multiproduct penetration as a way to widen partner use cases and increase revenue per application. The strategy is supported by product-led, plug-and-play tools designed to serve partners from marketing through underwriting and decisioning.



For Pagaya, several initiatives moved from concept toward scale in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Direct Marketing Engine shifted from tests to scaling with several large partners. The Affiliate Optimizer launched with LendingClub Corporation on Credit Karma and began expanding to Experian Activate, extending distribution optimization across channels and partners.



The broader implication is that a partner relationship becomes more valuable when Pagaya is embedded in more than one step of the workflow. If execution holds, that can support revenue growth that is less dependent on pure application growth.

Pagaya’s Partner Onboarding Could Move 2H26 Results

Near-term expectations are shaped by management’s conservative macro posture. PGY is cautious about persistent uncertainty and weaker consumer performance, and this is expected to cap near-term volume cadence.



At the same time, there is a clear timing cue for investors to monitor. Management plans to onboard 7-8 new partners by the end of the second quarter of 2026, and it has framed growth as more back-half loaded as those ramps materialize. In first-quarter 2026, network volume is guided to $2.5-$2.7 billion, with measured growth thereafter.





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That creates a catalyst window centered on two operating signals: network volume cadence as new partners come online, and revenue-per-application performance as multiproduct penetration deepens. Currently, PGY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PGY’s ABS Capacity Expands as a Strategic Advantage

Embedded-credit growth only matters if funding stays durable. Pagaya has emphasized diversified, pre-committed funding across personal loans, auto and POS, supported by a network of more than 135 institutional funding partners.



Capacity has expanded through revolving and securitization channels. PGY established roughly $3 billion of revolving capacity, including two POS revolvers and a $350 million personal-loan revolver, and it executed an $800 million asset-backed securities transaction that was upsized from $600 million and remained oversubscribed. Those proof points suggest the platform can support scale as POS and auto continue to grow.



For context, Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM and Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST are also positioned in technology-driven consumer credit, underscoring how execution and funding conditions can shape near-term setups. At present, both AFRM and UPST carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Pagaya’s Key Friction Points in This Trend Cycle

The main constraint is that management is intentionally prioritizing risk control over volume maximization. Pagaya deliberately reduced loan production in late 2025 by about $100–$150 million per month, and the lower run-rate carried into early 2026. That approach can slow near-term network volumes even if embedded-credit demand remains constructive.



There are also profitability pressures tied to capital markets mechanics. Capital markets execution fees were negative in 2025 because additional upfront cash contributions in asset-backed securities were recognized as fee reductions. While that structure can reduce downside and volatility, it can dampen near-term fee revenue if market pricing remains tight.



Finally, funding-cost sensitivity remains a key variable. If funding costs rise or spreads tighten, monetization can face pressure even as product mix improves. The near-term story is less about the demand signal and more about the pace of partner ramps, pricing, and funding conditions that determine how quickly embedded credit translates into scaled economics.

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