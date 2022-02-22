PAG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.50, changing hands as low as $93.36 per share. Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAG's low point in its 52 week range is $64.3449 per share, with $114.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.78.

