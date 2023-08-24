PAG buys hotels group Australian Venue Co for $898 mln from KKR

SYDNEY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Private equity firm PAG said on Friday it would buy hotels chain Australian Venue Co (AVC) from rival KKR & Co Inc KKR.N, in a deal that according to two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction was worth more than A$1.4 billion ($898 million).

The sources could not be named as the pricing details were not contained in the official statement.

KKR declined to comment on the price. PAG did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

AVC operates 210 hotels in Australia and New Zealand.

($1 = 1.5596 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

