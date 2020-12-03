Paddy Power parent Flutter ups FanDuel stake in $4 bln deal

Adds detail on deal, background, CEO quote, share move

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.I raised its bet on the U.S. gambling market on Thursday, saying it was increasing its holding in gaming firm FanDuel to 95% by buying a 37.2% stake from Fastball in a $4.18 billion deal.

Paddy Power Betfair's owner Flutter, which merged its U.S. business with FanDuel in 2018, said it was exercising an option to buy the whole company ahead of schedule.

Flutter said it will raise 1.1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) in equity to partly fund the purchase and offer U.S.-based FOX Sports the option to buy 18.5% of FanDuel at fair market value in July 2021.

London-listed shares in Flutter jumped 10.4% to 1340 GMT, hitting an all-time high.

The deal would take Dublin-based Flutter's stake in FanDuel from 57.8% to 95% and terminate Fastball's economic interest in online sports betting platform FOX Bet, it said.

The deal would simplify the position of FOX Bet, in which Fastball was given an interest as part of Flutter's 2019 merger with Canada's Stars Group, creating one of the world's largest online betting and gaming operators, Flutter said.

Flutter said it expects to pay for the stake through a combination of $2.09 billion in cash and the issue of about 11.7 million new ordinary shares directly to Fastball.

Fox Corporation FOXA.O will also be participating in the capital raising, it added.

($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Alexander Smith)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.