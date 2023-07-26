PacWest stock soars on $1.1 bln buyout deal with Banc of California

By Niket Nishant and Manya Saini

July 26 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp's PACW.O shares rose nearly 38% in premarket trading on Wednesday, a day after smaller rival Banc of California BANC.Nagreed to buy the lender for $1.1 billion in an all-stock deal.

Banc of California's shares jumped nearly 13% after the lender said it would pay 0.6569 share to PacWest stockholders for each share they own.

PacWest stock was trading at $10.47, higher than the offer price of $9.60 per share, per calculations based on Banc of California's closing price on Tuesday.

"We believe the sale of PacWest makes sense for shareholders given the numerous struggles the bank has faced since the March banking panic," Raymond James analyst David Long said.

The acquisition also has "strategic merits" for Banc of California, Long added.

"The deal marks a structural transformation for BANC and accelerates its evolution, with a much improved profitability profile exiting 2024."

Analysts have said PacWest's decision last month to sell a $3.54 billion lender finance portfolio to asset manager Ares Management ARES.N would allay all concerns about the health of its balance sheet.

PacWest has signed a few asset sale agreements to pacify jittery investors and reassure depositors, after it came under pressure following the collapse of three regional lenders earlier this year that prompted the worst industry turmoil since the 2008 financial crisis.

"PacWest just could not recover from its wounds quickly enough," said Omar Fahmy, analyst at global research firm Third Bridge.

"Despite the sale announcement, our experts largely believe that the 'banking panic' we saw around U.S. regional banks earlier this year has subsided now we have seen reasonably positive earnings from PNC and Western Alliance," Fahmy added.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles, California-based PacWest reported its total deposits fell $290.5 million or 1% in the second quarter.

Private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners have agreed to invest $400 million in Banc of California's buyout deal.

PacWest shares miss out on index rally after March crisis https://tmsnrt.rs/3rGB6Ml

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.