May 23 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp PACW.O has struck a deal to sell its real-estate lending arm to Roc360, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

