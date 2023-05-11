News & Insights

US Markets
PACW

PacWest says has $15 bln of immediately available liquidity

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 11, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds shares in lede, background throughout

May 11 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp PACW.O has $15 billion of immediately available liquidity and enough resources to fund its cash flow needs over the next 12 months, it said on Thursday, but shares were down 7% in premarket trade as investor worries persist.

Worries about the stability of mid-sized banks have deepened in recent days with investors punishing stocks even of seemingly healthy lenders, despite reassurances from regulators the banking sector is financially sound.

So far this month, PacWest shares have lost nearly 40%. The bank's shares plunged to a record low last week after it said it was exploring strategic asset sales.

During the week ended May 5, deposits declined about 9.5%, the bank said, adding the majority of those outflows happened on May 4 and May 5 after news reports said PacWest was exploring options.

But at the end of the first quarter, PacWest had $341.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, which it said would be sufficient to fund cash flow needs over the next 12 months.

Wall Street executives and bank analysts have urged regulators to provide greater protection for bank deposits and consider other backstops, arguing only a strong intervention could put an end to the crisis.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PACW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.