July 25 (Reuters) - Banc of California BANC.N and PacWest Bancorp PACW.O on Tuesday announced an all-stock merger with a $400 million equity raise from Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.