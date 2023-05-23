News & Insights

US Markets
PACW

PacWest Bancorp's plan to sell $2.6 bln real estate loans calms investors

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 23, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp's PACW.O shares climbed 13% in premarket trading on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after the bank's plan to sell $2.6 billion worth of its loan portfolio to build capital fueled optimism among investors.

Earlier this month, the bank had said it was exploring strategic asset sales to sharpen focus on its core business segments as the regional banking sector grapples with its biggest crisis since 2008.

Brokerage firm D.A. Davidson & Co raised its price target on PacWest to $8 from $3, saying the deal would help the bank build its common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital - a core measure of a lender's capital.

"While the strategy (to divest non-core assets) was put in place in early 2023, recent events have increased the import of asset sales as it relates to removing funding pressure from the balance sheet and building CET1 capital," the brokerage wrote in a note to clients.

Shares of PacWest were up 13% at $7.73 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Los Angeles-based bank's shares surged nearly 20% on its announcement to sell 74 real estate construction loans with an outstanding balance of $2.6 billion to property firm Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc KW.N, at a discount of nearly $200 million.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N, Zions Bancorp ZION.O and Fifth Third Bancorp were also up nearly 1% each before the bell.

The KBW Regional Banking Index .KRX, however, is still down nearly 4.6% since First Republic Bank became the third U.S. lender to collapse earlier this month.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PACW
KW
WAL
ZION

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.