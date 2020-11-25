PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PACW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PACW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.09, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PACW was $26.09, representing a -33.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.39 and a 88.51% increase over the 52 week low of $13.84.

PACW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PACW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.59. Zacks Investment Research reports PACW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -59.85%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PACW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PACW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PACW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 25.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PACW at 0.72%.

