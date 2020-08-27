Dividends
PACW

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PACW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -58.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.95, the dividend yield is 5.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PACW was $18.95, representing a -52.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.14 and a 36.89% increase over the 52 week low of $13.84.

PACW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PACW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.05. Zacks Investment Research reports PACW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.38%, compared to an industry average of -21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PACW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PACW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PACW as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 21.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PACW at 2.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PACW

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular