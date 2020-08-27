PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PACW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -58.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.95, the dividend yield is 5.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PACW was $18.95, representing a -52.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.14 and a 36.89% increase over the 52 week low of $13.84.

PACW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PACW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.05. Zacks Investment Research reports PACW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.38%, compared to an industry average of -21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PACW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PACW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PACW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 21.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PACW at 2.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.