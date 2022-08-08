PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

The board of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 31st of August. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.6%.

PacWest Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

PacWest Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, PacWest Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 23%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:PACW Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 38% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that PacWest Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 8.3% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for PacWest Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like PacWest Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PacWest Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

