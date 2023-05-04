PacWest Bancorp explores strategic asset sales

May 4 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp PACW.O said on Thursday that it is exploring strategic asset sales, including moving the $2.7 billion lender finance loan portfolio to held-for-sale in the first quarter.

The bank has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, PacWest added.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.