News & Insights

US Markets
PACW

PacWest Bancorp explores strategic asset sales

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 04, 2023 — 12:36 am EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp PACW.O said on Thursday that it is exploring strategic asset sales, including moving the $2.7 billion lender finance loan portfolio to held-for-sale in the first quarter.

The bank has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, PacWest added.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PACW
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.