PACW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.83, changing hands as low as $44.42 per share. PacWest Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PACW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PACW's low point in its 52 week range is $35.475 per share, with $51.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.