Pactiv Evergreen reports Q3 adjusted EPS 36c, consensus 36c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.33B, consensus $1.37B. CEO Michael King said, “Our execution during Q3 was solid and we made meaningful progress on our long-term strategy. We maintained strict cost discipline, optimized enterprise resources and overcame challenges at the Pine Bluff, Arkansas mill during its final quarter under our ownership…In late September and early October, some of our teams and communities were significantly impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The safety and well-being of our team members remain our utmost priority. It’s been truly inspiring to witness our teams swiftly activate contingency plans in response to these severe weather events, showcasing their commitment to serving our customers and supporting the affected communities.” CFO Jon Baksht added, “Our Q3 results reflect our efforts to right size our operations and manage resources to align with the broader demand environment. Our team has done an excellent job reducing our cost to serve by implementing various initiatives to set Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) up for success. Compared to the prior quarter, we reduced our leverage profile and are on track to deliver on the cost savings targets we laid out in August. We are also continuing to invest in areas of the business to drive growth for Pactiv Evergreen and create value for our stockholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PTVE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.