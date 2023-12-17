Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 11.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.62% from the latest reported closing price of 12.70 / share.

Pactiv Evergreen Declares $0.10 Dividend

On November 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $12.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.72%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 6.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=151).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pactiv Evergreen. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTVE is 0.07%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 43,164K shares. The put/call ratio of PTVE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,394K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,000K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,816K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 2.19% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,408K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,303K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,216K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 26.56% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 1,760K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Pactiv Evergreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pactiv Evergreen is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food & beverage packaging in North America.

