Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) closed the latest trading day at $14.34, indicating a -1.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.03% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.77%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.17 billion, reflecting a 18.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $5.27 billion, signifying shifts of +17.71% and -4.3%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.45.

It is also worth noting that PTVE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.24.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.