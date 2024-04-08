Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) standing at $15.05, reflecting a +1.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

The the stock of company has risen by 12.63% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.09, showcasing a 30.77% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.17 billion, indicating a 18.27% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $5.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.71% and -4.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.27% increase. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.82.

One should further note that PTVE currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.25.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.