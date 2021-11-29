Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PTVE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.22, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVE was $13.22, representing a -32.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.61 and a 25.07% increase over the 52 week low of $10.57.

PTVE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and International Paper Company (IP). PTVE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports PTVE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -64.44%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

