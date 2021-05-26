Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.64, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVE was $15.64, representing a -20.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.61 and a 50.38% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

PTVE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and International Paper Company (IP). Zacks Investment Research reports PTVE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.49%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTVE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

