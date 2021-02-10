Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.24, the dividend yield is .66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVE was $15.24, representing a -22.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.61 and a 46.54% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

PTVE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTVE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.