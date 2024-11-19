Pactiv Evergreen Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PTVE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.57, changing hands as high as $12.66 per share. Pactiv Evergreen Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTVE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.83 per share, with $15.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.