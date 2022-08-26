Pactiv Evergreen About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PTVE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 9/15/22. As a percentage of PTVE's recent stock price of $11.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when PTVE shares open for trading on 8/30/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTVE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTVE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.71 per share, with $15.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.52.

In Friday trading, Pactiv Evergreen Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.