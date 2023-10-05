Pact Group Holdings (ASX:PGH) Price Target Increased by 9.46% to 1.47

The average one-year price target for Pact Group Holdings (ASX:PGH) has been revised to 1.47 / share. This is an increase of 9.46% from the prior estimate of 1.34 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.91 to a high of 2.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.85% from the latest reported closing price of 0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pact Group Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGH is 0.02%, an increase of 112.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.18% to 3,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,190K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 549K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGH by 27.18% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 378K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 271K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing a decrease of 230.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGH by 655.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 1,298.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGH by 129.34% over the last quarter.

