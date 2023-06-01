Pact Group Holdings (ASX:PGH) Price Target Decreased by 30.87% to 1.36

The average one-year price target for Pact Group Holdings (ASX:PGH) has been revised to 1.36 / share. This is an decrease of 30.87% from the prior estimate of 1.96 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.81 to a high of 2.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.11% from the latest reported closing price of 0.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pact Group Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGH is 0.01%, an increase of 26.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 6,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,248K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGH by 34.86% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 895K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGH by 26.23% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 519K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 37.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGH by 78.71% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 472K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGH by 4.26% over the last quarter.

