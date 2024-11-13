News & Insights

Pact Group Highlights Strategy at 2024 AGM

November 13, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:PGH) has released an update.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd is set to present its latest updates and strategic directions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting key insights from both the Chair and the CEO. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching for future growth prospects and company performance insights shared during this session.

